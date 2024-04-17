A regularly scheduled audit of Iron County released today by Missouri State

Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives the county a rating of “fair” and reveals how

the Iron County Collector incorrectly withheld approximately $84,000 in tax

revenue that should have been disbursed to political subdivisions in the

county. The audit also found the County Collector did not prepare and file

annual settlements for the years 2019, through 2023, in violation of state

law, and they didn’t do formal bank reconciliations for any of the office’s 7

bank accounts during the years 2020 through 2023. In addition, the audit

found the County Commission used county funds to purchase $1,015 worth

of gift cards that were given to county employees who went to a Christmas

luncheon in December of 2022. The county also picked up the $800 bill for

the luncheon without documenting that it was for a necessary business

purpose. Commissioner Jim Scaggs voluntarily reimbursed the county for

all gift cards related to the luncheon.

