A regularly scheduled audit of Iron County released today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives the county a rating of “fair”
A regularly scheduled audit of Iron County released today by Missouri State
Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives the county a rating of “fair” and reveals how
the Iron County Collector incorrectly withheld approximately $84,000 in tax
revenue that should have been disbursed to political subdivisions in the
county. The audit also found the County Collector did not prepare and file
annual settlements for the years 2019, through 2023, in violation of state
law, and they didn’t do formal bank reconciliations for any of the office’s 7
bank accounts during the years 2020 through 2023. In addition, the audit
found the County Commission used county funds to purchase $1,015 worth
of gift cards that were given to county employees who went to a Christmas
luncheon in December of 2022. The county also picked up the $800 bill for
the luncheon without documenting that it was for a necessary business
purpose. Commissioner Jim Scaggs voluntarily reimbursed the county for
all gift cards related to the luncheon.