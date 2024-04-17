Anna J. Dobyns, 40, was arrested on charges of first-degree tampering with

a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful

possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Southeast Missourian,

Dobbins was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle, claiming she was on

her way to return it. Police found a large zippered black bag that contained

$1,600 in cash, along with several paraphernalia items, and a small plastic

bag containing drugs. A cellphone that was collected from the floorboard

was receiving numerous calls and texts from the Oran, Morley and Malden

areas. Her husband, Charles Dobbins, was also arrested after a search

warrant on the home found 3 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 ounces of

mushrooms, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 100 capsules of fentanyl and

30 pills of prescription-grade oxycodone.

