Long John Silver’s at 25 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has shut down
According to the Southeast Missourian, the Long John Silver’s location
at 25 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has shut down. All signage at the
restaurant had been taken down by Monday, April 8, and exterior décor
had been taken off as well. Calls to the restaurant receive automated
responses telling customers to call back later. The Louisville, Kentucky-
based seafood company operates some 500 restaurants across several U.S.
states.