Long John Silver’s at 25 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has shut down

According to the Southeast Missourian, the Long John Silver’s location

at 25 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has shut down. All signage at the

restaurant had been taken down by Monday, April 8, and exterior décor

had been taken off as well. Calls to the restaurant receive automated

responses telling customers to call back later. The Louisville, Kentucky-

based seafood company operates some 500 restaurants across several U.S.

states.

