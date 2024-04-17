The Better Business Bureau is advising you to be careful if you

are approached by representatives with Acquisition Realty

Group about selling their timeshare holdings in Mexico. Some

consumers have reported to BBB they gave the company money

to cover fees and taxes as part of a timeshare transfer, but the

deals haven’t been done even after they paid thousands of

dollars. Acquisition Realty Group, which claims to be located in St.

Louis, has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale. The business

website lists the names of actual licensed agents located in

Missouri, but two of those agents told BBB they do not work for

the company and have no knowledge of it.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!