The Better Business Bureau is advising you to be careful if you are approached by representatives with Acquisition Realty Group
consumers have reported to BBB they gave the company money
to cover fees and taxes as part of a timeshare transfer, but the
deals haven’t been done even after they paid thousands of
dollars. Acquisition Realty Group, which claims to be located in St.
Louis, has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale. The business
website lists the names of actual licensed agents located in
Missouri, but two of those agents told BBB they do not work for
the company and have no knowledge of it.