Captain Jason J. Cluver, commanding officer of Troop E in Poplar Bluff, has

announced the assignment of a new trooper to Troop E. Trooper Trevor C.

Sutton, of Poplar Bluff, a member of the 119th Recruit Class that graduated

on April 17, has been assigned Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Butler

and Ripley counties. Trooper Sutton is a graduate of Poplar Bluff High

School. He holds an associate of arts in business administration from

Three Rivers College.

