Captain Jason J. Cluver, commanding officer of Troop E in Poplar Bluff, has announced the assignment of a new trooper to Troop E

announced the assignment of a new trooper to Troop E. Trooper Trevor C.
Sutton, of Poplar Bluff, a member of the 119th Recruit Class that graduated
on April 17, has been assigned Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Butler
and Ripley counties. Trooper Sutton is a graduate of Poplar Bluff High
School. He holds an associate of arts in business administration from
Three Rivers College.

