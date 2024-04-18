Dr. Gerald Shields has been appointed interim vice president for finance and administration at Southeast Missouri State University
Dr. Gerald Shields has been appointed interim vice president for finance and
administration at Southeast Missouri State University. He recently served as
interim vice president for finance and administration at Kentucky State University
and Arkansas Baptist College. Shields got the job at SEMO through The Registry,
a service of the Council of Independent Colleges and a top placement firm in
American higher education. Ronald Dorn was named as the interim appointment in
March, but left for personal reasons. Shields will serve in the interim appointment
until a search to fill the position is complete.