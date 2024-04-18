Dr. Gerald Shields has been appointed interim vice president for finance and

administration at Southeast Missouri State University. He recently served as

interim vice president for finance and administration at Kentucky State University

and Arkansas Baptist College. Shields got the job at SEMO through The Registry,

a service of the Council of Independent Colleges and a top placement firm in

American higher education. Ronald Dorn was named as the interim appointment in

March, but left for personal reasons. Shields will serve in the interim appointment

until a search to fill the position is complete.