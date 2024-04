From the moment he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University

in 1987, Glenn Campbell knew he wanted to start his own business and be

his own boss. Along came Lids, The Southeast Missourian reports that now

Campbell is launching a new endeavor, Make My Cap, still hats, but

custom with quick turnaround. Make My Cap’s website launched April 9.

