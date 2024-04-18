Missouri jobs report is out and nonfarm payroll employment increased by

8,100 jobs in March, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate

remained at 3.3 percent. Private industry employment increased by 7,100

jobs and government employment increased by 1,000 jobs. Over the year,

there was an increase of 54,200 jobs from March 2023 to March 2024, and

the unemployment rate increased by half of a percentage point, from 2.8

percent during that same time period.

