Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been awarded a grant from the Disabled

American Veterans Charitable Service Trust to support the food bank’s Veterans

Healthy Food Surplus Program. For information on future food distributions,

veterans may call 573-778-4386 or semofoodbank.org.

