Stoddard county police have been busy….Joshua W Mitchell, 36 of Dexter,

was arrested for damage to jail, jail property, escape or attempted escape

from custody and assault 1 st degree or attempt. He has no bond

Roiele B Tate, 39 of Sikeston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Her bond is set at 75 hundred cash only. She was booked in Stoddard

county jail where she remains in custody.

Lucas W Wilfong, 36, of Marquand, was arrested for failure to appear on

assault 1 st degree. His bond is one thousand dollars.

