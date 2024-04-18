Menu

Stoddard county police have been busy

Stoddard county police have been busy….Joshua W Mitchell, 36 of Dexter,
was arrested for damage to jail, jail property, escape or attempted escape
from custody and assault 1 st degree or attempt. He has no bond
Roiele B Tate, 39 of Sikeston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Her bond is set at 75 hundred cash only. She was booked in Stoddard
county jail where she remains in custody.
Lucas W Wilfong, 36, of Marquand, was arrested for failure to appear on
assault 1 st degree. His bond is one thousand dollars.

