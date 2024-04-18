The Missouri 911 Service Board recently approved nearly $16.6 million in

grant funding for 911 improvement projects across the state. The awarded

projects will go directly toward expanding 911 services in seven counties

where Missourians cannot be located when calling 911 from their

cellphones. These projects were funded through an appropriation of

American Rescue Planned Funding approved by the Missouri General

Assembly and Governor Mike Parson. These new grants will bring

Bollinger, Carter, Ripley, Shannon, Oregon, Wayne and Clark Counties,

with only a basic level of 911 services, to Next Generation 911 (NG911) and

Text-to-911 services. The Missouri 911 Service Board has a grant funding

cycle open until all funds have been expended, or additional funds become

available.

