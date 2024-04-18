The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public

meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight to talk about the plans to

improve the Route K corridor in Cape Girardeau. The meeting

being held at Notre Dame High School, 265 Notre Dame Dr. in

Cape Girardeau. The proposed project includes widening the

roadway, adding a center turn lane and constructing a

roundabout at Notre Dame Drive. Construction could begin as

early as spring 2026, with completion anticipated by fall

2026. The area should remain open through all phases of the

project with minor lane shifts under flagger control. Tonight’s

meeting is open house style so you can stop by anytime between

4 and 6 to ask questions you might have about the project. A

project webpage with additional information and an opportunity

to comment is available at modot.org/RouteKNotreDame.

