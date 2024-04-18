The Saint Francis Healthcare System Neurosciences Institute Epilepsy

Center has received accreditation from the National Association of Epilepsy

Centers (NAEC) as a Level 3 Epilepsy Center meaning they have the

professional expertise and facilities to provide the highest level medical

evaluation and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy. Level 3 is the

highest level for centers who do not perform epilepsy surgery directly. The

Saint Francis Epilepsy Center performs local epilepsy surgery evaluations

and develops a joint surgical plan with outside surgery centers while

remaining involved throughout the process

