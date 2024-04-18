Menu

The Saint Francis Healthcare System Neurosciences Institute Epilepsy Center has received accreditation from the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC) as a Level 3 Epilepsy Center

The Saint Francis Healthcare System Neurosciences Institute Epilepsy
Center has received accreditation from the National Association of Epilepsy
Centers (NAEC) as a Level 3 Epilepsy Center meaning they have the
professional expertise and facilities to provide the highest level medical
evaluation and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy. Level 3 is the
highest level for centers who do not perform epilepsy surgery directly. The
Saint Francis Epilepsy Center performs local epilepsy surgery evaluations
and develops a joint surgical plan with outside surgery centers while
remaining involved throughout the process

