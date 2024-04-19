“All are welcome in Kansas City” – that’s the message from KC Mayor

Quenton Lucas in a social media post this week after visiting New York City

to discuss immigration issues with Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor

Mike Johnston. Bloomberg (dot) com reports that Lucas is trying to

persuade migrants who are eligible to work to come to KC and help offset

the city’s labor shortage. He said that his invitation is for those lawfully

present in the U.S.

He points out the need for workers to build a battery plant for Panasonic

and to build other new centers in the region. Meanwhile, Lieutenant

Governor Mike Kehoe, who’s running for governor, called Lucas’ proposal

“crazy.”