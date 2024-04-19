“All are welcome in Kansas City” – that’s the message from KC Mayor Quenton Lucas
Quenton Lucas in a social media post this week after visiting New York City
to discuss immigration issues with Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor
Mike Johnston. Bloomberg (dot) com reports that Lucas is trying to
persuade migrants who are eligible to work to come to KC and help offset
the city’s labor shortage. He said that his invitation is for those lawfully
present in the U.S.
He points out the need for workers to build a battery plant for Panasonic
and to build other new centers in the region. Meanwhile, Lieutenant
Governor Mike Kehoe, who’s running for governor, called Lucas’ proposal
“crazy.”