Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri opened its new Life House Crisis Maternity Home at 535 Main St. in Cape Girardeau with a ribbon-cutting

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) opened its new LifeHouse Crisis
Maternity Home at 535 Main St. in Cape Girardeau with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.
today. LifeHouse will help pregnant women and new mothers who are experiencing,
or at risk of, homelessness. Each mother, after filling out an application, will be able
to live in one of 15 small suites with their newborn and up to one additional child
younger than 5 years old. They can come any time during their pregnancy, and they
will receive instruction on how to find education or a job, how to best care for their
children and give them a head start in positively contributing to society once they
leave the facility.