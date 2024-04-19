Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri opened its new Life House Crisis Maternity Home at 535 Main St. in Cape Girardeau with a ribbon-cutting

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) opened its new LifeHouse Crisis

Maternity Home at 535 Main St. in Cape Girardeau with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.

today. LifeHouse will help pregnant women and new mothers who are experiencing,

or at risk of, homelessness. Each mother, after filling out an application, will be able

to live in one of 15 small suites with their newborn and up to one additional child

younger than 5 years old. They can come any time during their pregnancy, and they

will receive instruction on how to find education or a job, how to best care for their

children and give them a head start in positively contributing to society once they

leave the facility.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!