Connection Point Church wants you to be a part of the Conquering the Beast Men’s

Event, on Saturday, May 4, at the Jackson campus. This event empowers men to

conquer inner challenges and positively impact their lives and communities. Featuring

renowned guest speaker and professional bull-riding champion Scott Mendes,

attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights on harnessing their inner

strength with the help of faith. Mendes will share his journey and provide practical

strategies for overcoming obstacles and living life fully. Attendees can enjoy a

western-style barbecue dinner, thrilling experiences like riding a mechanical bull,

pickleball matches, and testing roping skills. Registration for the event is now open at

yourcpc.church/events. Early registration is encouraged as spots are limited.

