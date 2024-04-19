Crews responded to a fire on North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon
Crews responded to a fire on North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau on
Thursday afternoon, April 18. According to Fire Chief Randy Morris, they
responded to the scene in the 500 block of N. Fountain St. around 3:32
p.m. He said the fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke
damage throughout the home. They believe the fire was accidental. The
chief said three adults and five children were living in the home and the
Red Cross will work to help find them housing. No injuries were reported.