Crews responded to a fire on North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau on

Thursday afternoon, April 18. According to Fire Chief Randy Morris, they

responded to the scene in the 500 block of N. Fountain St. around 3:32

p.m. He said the fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke

damage throughout the home. They believe the fire was accidental. The

chief said three adults and five children were living in the home and the

Red Cross will work to help find them housing. No injuries were reported.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!