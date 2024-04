Investigators are looking for a person involved in a chase with the Missouri State

Highway Patrol on yesterday. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office,

the chase was along Routes W and Y in the county. The sheriff’s office shared a photo

of a person a motorcycle on its Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to

contact the sheriff’s office at 573-243-3551.

