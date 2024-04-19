Michelle D. Kaempfer of Glen Allen in Bollinger County told several complicated lies

during sexual assault and harassment investigations all to target the mother of her

fiance’s child. Kaempfer is charged with multiple felonies in separate but related

incidents, all stemming from an original investigation in which Kaempfer claimed

she was being harassed by her fiance’s ex-girlfriend. Strange phone calls and texts

were made to her fiancé and HIS mother, and Kaempfer from an unknown cell

number, she went on to say she was harassed at work and was attacked and sexually

assaulted and had cancer, the list goes on and on. Police eventually arrested

Kaempfer and she admitted to fabricating evidence.

