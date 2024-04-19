The case moves forward against a southeast Missouri man accused of murdering his

mother. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith, along with suspect Jerry

W. Teeters appeared in court for a preliminary hearing yesterday. Teeters was charged

with elder abuse, first-degree domestic assault and felony murder in the death of his

mother in Essex, Mo. in November 2023. He’s scheduled to be back in court on May 1.

