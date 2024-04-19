The Missouri Senate has given final approval of legislation of State

Treasurer Vivek Malek, expanding the popular MOBUCK$ program to give

inflation relief to more small businesses and farmers. HB1803 raises the

maximum statewide total of all MOBUCK$ linked-deposit loans to $1.2

billion from the current cap of $800,000. There has been a huge demand

for MOBUCK$ because of its linked-deposit loans’ breaks on interest rates

for borrowers.

