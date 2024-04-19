The Missouri Senate has given final approval of legislation of State Treasurer Vivek Malek, expanding the popular MOBUCK$ program
The Missouri Senate has given final approval of legislation of State
Treasurer Vivek Malek, expanding the popular MOBUCK$ program to give
inflation relief to more small businesses and farmers. HB1803 raises the
maximum statewide total of all MOBUCK$ linked-deposit loans to $1.2
billion from the current cap of $800,000. There has been a huge demand
for MOBUCK$ because of its linked-deposit loans’ breaks on interest rates
for borrowers.