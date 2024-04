A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported in southeast Missouri yesterday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was recorded

just after 10:30 a.m. 2.9 miles east southeast of Matthews, Mo. USGS

reports it had a depth of 4.7 kilometers.

