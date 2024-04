Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Missouri, although not severe either way. The

Southeast Missourian reporting he average price for regular gas dropped 3cents to

$3.32 per gallon, after last week’s 10-cent increase. Nationally, the average for

regular gas continues to rise week to week, going from $3.63 last week to $3.68 this

week.

