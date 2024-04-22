Police with the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating after reports of shots fired Saturday night.
reports of shots fired Saturday night. The police department received
reports of shots fired around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of S.
Minnesota Ave. One victim has shown up at the hospital with a gunshot
wound but it is currently unconfirmed if it is related to the shots fired. Their
injuries are non life threatening.