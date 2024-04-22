Police with the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating after

reports of shots fired Saturday night. The police department received

reports of shots fired around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of S.

Minnesota Ave. One victim has shown up at the hospital with a gunshot

wound but it is currently unconfirmed if it is related to the shots fired. Their

injuries are non life threatening.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!