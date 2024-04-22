The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held a signing in Cape Girardeau for a book to teach kids about autism
for a book to teach kids about autism. The book titled “Maybe That’s
Autism.” written by Taylor Crowe, who is on the spectrum himself, and Leah
Ulrich, teaches kids not only about autism, but also how neurotypical
children can be friends with someone on the autism spectrum. The book
follows Andy, who is a child who has autism, and his newly made friend,
Conrad, who he meets up with in school and the fun they have together.
Crowe and Ulrich’s next goal is to get the book into schools and libraries so
they can teach as many kids as possible.