The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held a signing in Cape Girardeau

for a book to teach kids about autism. The book titled “Maybe That’s

Autism.” written by Taylor Crowe, who is on the spectrum himself, and Leah

Ulrich, teaches kids not only about autism, but also how neurotypical

children can be friends with someone on the autism spectrum. The book

follows Andy, who is a child who has autism, and his newly made friend,

Conrad, who he meets up with in school and the fun they have together.

Crowe and Ulrich’s next goal is to get the book into schools and libraries so

they can teach as many kids as possible.

