The Red Cross needs your blood desperately. Whether you’re A positive or

O negative, you are somebody’s blood type and a diverse blood supply is

needed to meet the needs of patients of all backgrounds. You can donate

at the upcoming drive at Mercy Hospital Southeast from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

this Friday. A lot of young people aren’t donating and the Red Cross wants

you to know that the process does not take long, and the impact you make

is amazing. Donors at blood drives during the month of April will receive a

$10 gift card by email and a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. To

register as a donor, visit redcrossblood.org- and schedule an appointment.

