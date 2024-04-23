Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout March

in honor of its “Month of Giving” and 100% of its sales on March 27, its

“Day of Giving,” for more than 200 charities. The Sikeston Jersey Mike’s set out to support a local organization that touches hundreds of Sikeston

students, Bulldog Pantry. With help from the entire Sikeston community,

Jersey Mike’s was able to raise $9,106 for Bulldog Pantry as it continues its

mission of supporting students with basic need items. The Month of Giving

campaign allowed guests to donate to Bulldog Pantry in a variety of ways.

Over 25 million dollars was raised for charities across the Jersey Mike’s

franchise system.

