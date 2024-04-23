Menu

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout March in honor of its “Month of Giving”

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide accepted donations throughout March
in honor of its “Month of Giving” and 100% of its sales on March 27, its
“Day of Giving,” for more than 200 charities. The Sikeston Jersey Mike’s set out to support a local organization that touches hundreds of Sikeston
students, Bulldog Pantry. With help from the entire Sikeston community,
Jersey Mike’s was able to raise $9,106 for Bulldog Pantry as it continues its
mission of supporting students with basic need items. The Month of Giving
campaign allowed guests to donate to Bulldog Pantry in a variety of ways.
Over 25 million dollars was raised for charities across the Jersey Mike’s
franchise system.

