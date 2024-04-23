Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the U.S. Office of the Inspector General awarded Missouri’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit with the Inspector General’s Award for Excellence
Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the
U.S. Office of the Inspector General (OIG) awarded Missouri’s Medicaid
Fraud Control Unit with the Inspector General’s Award for Excellence in
Fighting Fraud, Waste and Abuse as a result of the Unit’s performance
in 2023. The Unit had especially high case outcomes for its size of 19
total staff, who were responsible for obtaining 52 indictments, 23
convictions, and the recovery of over $10 million in restitution orders
and settlements. Missouri’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was
recognized as a model organization both within OIG and across the
wider Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Medicaid program integrity
community.