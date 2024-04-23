Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the U.S. Office of the Inspector General awarded Missouri’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit with the Inspector General’s Award for Excellence

Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the

U.S. Office of the Inspector General (OIG) awarded Missouri’s Medicaid

Fraud Control Unit with the Inspector General’s Award for Excellence in

Fighting Fraud, Waste and Abuse as a result of the Unit’s performance

in 2023. The Unit had especially high case outcomes for its size of 19

total staff, who were responsible for obtaining 52 indictments, 23

convictions, and the recovery of over $10 million in restitution orders

and settlements. Missouri’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was

recognized as a model organization both within OIG and across the

wider Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Medicaid program integrity

community.

