Morlan Premium Body and Frame has been certified by Assured

Performance Network, a division of OEC, for having a tip top maintenance

facility as far as tools, equipment, training and it’s shop to fix participating

Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Adding to their credentials, Morlan Premium Body and Frame is officially

Certified by Assured Performance, GT-R, and Nissan. To become Certified

by the various Automakers, Morlan Premium Body and Frame passed the

rigorous Certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe

repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Owner AJ Morlan said

the company really cares about their customers and community and will

always give them superior customer service.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!