Menu

Morlan Premium Body and Frame has been certified by Assured Performance Network, a division of OEC

Morlan Premium Body and Frame has been certified by Assured
Performance Network, a division of OEC, for having a tip top maintenance
facility as far as tools, equipment, training and it’s shop to fix participating
Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
Adding to their credentials, Morlan Premium Body and Frame is officially
Certified by Assured Performance, GT-R, and Nissan. To become Certified
by the various Automakers, Morlan Premium Body and Frame passed the
rigorous Certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe
repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Owner AJ Morlan said
the company really cares about their customers and community and will
always give them superior customer service.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

MO-state-seal

, ,

Two major priorities in the Missouri Senate are in the batting lineup for consideration – the budget and a bill that would help cover the state’s Medicaid costs, otherwise known as the Federal Reimbursement Allowance. Members of the far-right-leaning Freedom Caucus have drawn a line in the sand, however. Harrisonville Republican Rick Brattin says a bill that would stop state funding from going to Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers and changing the initiative petition process NEED to be signed into law by Governor Mike Parson first…