Morlan Premium Body and Frame has been certified by Assured Performance Network, a division of OEC
Morlan Premium Body and Frame has been certified by Assured
Performance Network, a division of OEC, for having a tip top maintenance
facility as far as tools, equipment, training and it’s shop to fix participating
Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
Adding to their credentials, Morlan Premium Body and Frame is officially
Certified by Assured Performance, GT-R, and Nissan. To become Certified
by the various Automakers, Morlan Premium Body and Frame passed the
rigorous Certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe
repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Owner AJ Morlan said
the company really cares about their customers and community and will
always give them superior customer service.