Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold active threat exercises

from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, to assess and improve

how various teams work together to respond to an emergency. Tomorrows

drill will focus on hours 4 through 8 of an active shooter scenario, where the

threat to public safety has passed, and the university now must attend to

several tasks, including gathering evidence and investigating the crime,

finding new space for displaced students, reuniting students with families,

counseling, communications and more. For most Students or anyone on

campus, it will be business as usual. They may notice more activity in the

Student Center and more messages from the university.

