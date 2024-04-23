Menu

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold active threat exercises from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold active threat exercises
from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, to assess and improve
how various teams work together to respond to an emergency. Tomorrows
drill will focus on hours 4 through 8 of an active shooter scenario, where the
threat to public safety has passed, and the university now must attend to
several tasks, including gathering evidence and investigating the crime,
finding new space for displaced students, reuniting students with families,
counseling, communications and more. For most Students or anyone on
campus, it will be business as usual. They may notice more activity in the
Student Center and more messages from the university.

