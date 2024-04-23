The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer 400 permits for the taking of a maximum of 40 black bears
bear hunting season this fall, Oct 21-30. MDC will also offer five permits to
hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall with at least one permit designated for
qualifying landowners that own property in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon
counties and the remaining permits for qualifying Missouri residents. Only
Missouri residents who will be at least 11 years of age by the first day of the
hunt for which they are applying are eligible to apply for bear and elk
permits during the application period of May 1-31. All permits will be
assigned through a random drawing. The Missouri Conservation
Commission gave final approval to the bear and elk season
recommendations from MDC during its April 5 open meeting.