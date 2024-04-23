The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer 400 permits for

the taking of a maximum of 40 black bears during the 2024 Missouri black-

bear hunting season this fall, Oct 21-30. MDC will also offer five permits to

hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall with at least one permit designated for

qualifying landowners that own property in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon

counties and the remaining permits for qualifying Missouri residents. Only

Missouri residents who will be at least 11 years of age by the first day of the

hunt for which they are applying are eligible to apply for bear and elk

permits during the application period of May 1-31. All permits will be

assigned through a random drawing. The Missouri Conservation

Commission gave final approval to the bear and elk season

recommendations from MDC during its April 5 open meeting.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!