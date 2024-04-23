Menu

The Missouri House of Representatives is expected to debate a bill soon that would develop a funding model to use for the state’s public colleges and universities. The bill would instruct the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to work with public institutions to develop the model. St. Joseph Representative Brenda Shields says her bill aims to provide a stable and sustainable funding source for higher education…

There was no opposition during a committee hearing on the bill.

