Two major priorities in the Missouri Senate are in the batting lineup for consideration – the budget and a bill that would help cover the state’s Medicaid costs, otherwise known as the Federal Reimbursement Allowance. Members of the far-right-leaning Freedom Caucus have drawn a line in the sand, however. Harrisonville Republican Rick Brattin says a bill that would stop state funding from going to Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers and changing the initiative petition process NEED to be signed into law by Governor Mike Parson first…
Republican Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden downplays the
seriousness of the Freedom Caucus’ threats, while Senate Appropriations
Chair Lincoln Hough (huff) says that he will not put up with “ultimatums.”