The Octagon is back in St. Louis on May 11 and the UFC is bringing a pair of power hitters for a Fight Night main event that will shake the foundations of the heavyweight division, as the all-time knockout king of the weight class, Derrick Lewis, looks to add to his record when he faces rapidly rising Brazilian contender Rodrigo Nascimento. Listen to win tickets on Real Talk With Riggin 6 to 9am weekdays on KZIM KSIM

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!