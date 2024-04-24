A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that left one person injured yesterday morning.
yesterday morning. Jacob L. Sipp, 22, of Bertrand, was arrested on charges of first-
degree assault and armed criminal action. When Cape Girardeau police responded to the 1000 block of North Spanish Street around 9:05 a.m. for a report of shots fired, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Police tracked down Sipp in a wooded area behind a home and took him into custody. Sipp told police he was there to see his ex girlfriend and a man approached his car. He used a a .22 caliber rifle and shot the man as he ran back toward the apartment.