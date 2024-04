Another shooting in Cape Girardeau yesterday, this one in the 400 block of

Sheridan Drive. One person was shot in the leg and thankfully police

caught up with the suspect quickly. This is an ongoing investigation and

anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police

Department at (573) 335-6621.

