Governor Mike Parson made two stops in our area yesterday on a

book tour. His first stop was at Three Rivers College where he took a tour

and then held an on-campus book signing of his memoir No Turnin’ Back.

He then headed to Sikeston for another book signing event. The book

details his childhood up to now as the 57th governor to serve the Show Me

State. The earnings from the book sales will go toward the Moving Missouri

Forward Foundation.

