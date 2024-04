The people of Missouri want their election back. The 2024 election cycle was the first presidential primary to be done by a party-run primary system after Gov. Mike Parson signed a 2022 law to shift it from state and local election officials. While the main concern is having 2 elections in 30 days, another is the cost. The cost to state and local governments of running the presidential preference primary was roughly $10 million.

