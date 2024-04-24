Yesterday, the Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person

advisory at the request of the Carbondale Police Department. They were

looking for help Victor A Shea, who is a 58 year old white male. He is 5 foot

10 and weighs 200 pounds. Victor has gray hair and is wearing grey

hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes he was

last see in the 500 block of east main st, Carbondale on April 21st. Mr.

Shea has a condition that places him in danger. That Endangered Missing

Person Advisory was lifted after Shea was found last night.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!