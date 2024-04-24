Yesterday, the Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person advisory
Yesterday, the Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person
advisory at the request of the Carbondale Police Department. They were
looking for help Victor A Shea, who is a 58 year old white male. He is 5 foot
10 and weighs 200 pounds. Victor has gray hair and is wearing grey
hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes he was
last see in the 500 block of east main st, Carbondale on April 21st. Mr.
Shea has a condition that places him in danger. That Endangered Missing
Person Advisory was lifted after Shea was found last night.