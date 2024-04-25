Illinois Gov. announces millions in new state housing grants

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, has revealed the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation, totaling $8.9 million across 14 communities.

This funding will support various housing rehabilitation projects aimed at improving living conditions for residents. Governor Pritzker emphasized the importance of ensuring safe and resilient homes for all residents, stating that no one should have to worry about the safety of their homes or appliances.

Among the communities receiving support in the region are Carrier Mills, Goreville, Hanaford, Mt. Vernon, Orient, and Zeigler, each set to receive substantial funding for housing rehabilitation efforts. These grants aim to assist low-to-moderate-income homeowners with a range of improvements, including structural work, electrical and plumbing upgrades, appliance replacements, flooring, and accessibility accommodations.

