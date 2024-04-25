Man Charged in apartment shooting

A man has been charged following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Michael Dewayne Thompkins faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest, and he is currently held without bond. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape

Girardeau. According to court documents, the victim was shot in both legs after opening the door to the apartment. Thompkins fled the scene but was later found by police on William Street. He attempted to evade arrest, leading to a chase that ended on Sherri Drive with additional shots fired.

