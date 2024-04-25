Missing Springfield dog found in Southeast Missouri

A missing dog from the Springfield area has been found 230 miles away in southeast Missouri’s Sikeston. A woman was walking her two dogs, Roxy and Dante, on January 15th when they both ran off. They were not wearing their e-collars at the time. The woman, Bree Keeran, searched for both dogs and put up posters in the Springfield and Mansfield areas, with no results. Then earlier this month she was tagged in a post that said Roxy had been spotted in Sikeston.

She and Roxy were reunited on April 13th. The dog is a Catahoula Leopard

dog, which are known for hunting, tracking, and walking numerous miles. Keeran’s other dog, Dante, is still missing.

