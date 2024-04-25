Missouri lawmakers re-consider closed Presidential primaries
Missouri lawmakers are considering revisiting the law that handed control of the state’s presidential primaries to political parties, potentially making it a one-time occurrence. Originally passed in 2022 to streamline the process and reduce costs, lawmakers are now concerned that party-run primaries were under-resourced and excluded too many voters. With the next presidential primary four years away, legislators have time to address these issues before the next election cycle.