MS Survivor now running for Lt. Governor

Matthew E. Porter, a Missouri entrepreneur and community advocate, has declared his candidacy for Missouri Lieutenant Governor in the 2024 Republican primary.

He announced his campaign on Wednesday, April 24. Porter, the founder and Vice Chairman of Contegix, a cloud computing firm based in Saint Louis, has created over 300 jobs in the area. Despite living with MS, he actively serves on the Advisory Board for the National MS Society and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Porter’s campaign focuses on a conservative vision for the state’s future, highlighting genuine leadership and sustainable economic growth.

