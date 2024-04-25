New Marion sports complex advances with key agreement

Wednesday was a big day in Marion as a $30 million multi-use sports complex is one step closer to reality. On Wednesday afternoon, April 24, the Marion city council and Williamson County board of commissioners finalized a joint agreement with Oasis Sports to build the new complex. It’s expected to host both local and traveling baseball, softball and soccer teams. It will be located behind the former Illinois Star Center Mall, just west of Interstate 57 in Marion. New hotel tax ordinances were also passed on Wednesday with the revenue helping cover the

financing. The entire project is set to be completed by spring 2025.

