The SEMO Food Bank has been given a grant to support the food bank’s Veterans Healthy Food Surplus Program. The nearly 64,000-dollars from the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust will help the Food Bank provide vets with 35 to 40 pounds of food, including lean protein along with fresh fruit and veggies, each month. The boxes…which are distributed through the VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff…serve 75 veterans each month…a majority of whom report improved health thanks to the program.



Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!