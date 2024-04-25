Thursday, April 25th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Key Largo, FL — A worker at a South Florida McDonald’s is facing three felony charges after sheriff’s deputies said she attacked customers during a drive-thru dispute over the weekend.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it all happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Arches’ location at 100970 Overseas Highway on Key Largo.

Authorities said the worker, Emmonie Lashawn King, 19, of Homestead, called the sheriff’s office to report that a group of customers at the drive-thru were “upset that employees were taking too long to make their food” and admitted to slapping a cellphone out of their hands during the dispute.

But authorities said the passengers’ video of the incident told a different story. Deputies arrested King on two counts of burglary with assault or battery and one count of robbery by sudden snatching.