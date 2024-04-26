All seven Missouri Veterans Homes have been awarded “Best in Class” in 2024
The Missouri Veterans Homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico,
Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg have won this award for five
consecutive years. Pinnacle is a customer satisfaction measurement firm
with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare; conducting over
150,000 phone surveys each year and working with more than 2,500 care
providers. The Missouri Veterans Commission operates the seven state
Veterans Homes, along with five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the
Veterans Services Program.