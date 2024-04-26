All seven Missouri Veterans Homes have been awarded “Best in Class” in 2024

The Missouri Veterans Homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico,

Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg have won this award for five

consecutive years. Pinnacle is a customer satisfaction measurement firm

with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare; conducting over

150,000 phone surveys each year and working with more than 2,500 care

providers. The Missouri Veterans Commission operates the seven state

Veterans Homes, along with five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the

Veterans Services Program.

