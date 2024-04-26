City officials Sikeston are using a six-figure grant to fix safety concerns for the community.
City officials Sikeston are using a six-figure grant to fix safety concerns for
the local community. Jay Lancaster is the Sikeston’s Director of Public
Works said they specifically addressing students walking home from the
Sikeston Junior High School. The city is working to provide a safer way for
them to walk by using a $200,000 grant from the Missouri Department of
Transportation. Crews will install a 5-foot sidewalk along North West Street
from Maude Street to Wakefield Avenue.
Themify Custom Panel
Sidebar Option
Sticky SidebarEnableDisable
Post Layout
Featured Image Size width height
Enter height = 0 to disable vertical cropping with image script enabled
Post TitleHideShow
Post Title LinkUnlinkedLinked
Post Meta
Post DateHideShow
Featured ImageHideShow
Featured Image LinkUnlinkedLinked
Video URL
Replace Featured Image with a video embed URL such as YouTube or Vimeo video url (details).
External Link
Link Featured Image and Post Title to external URL
Lightbox Link
Link Featured Image and Post Title to lightbox image, video or iframe URL
(learn more) iFrame URL Add zoom icon on lightbox link
Custom MenuCorporateMainStationsTop Menuwiziapp_custom
Blog2Social: Autoposter
PostBlock
Summary
VisibilityPublic
PublishImmediately
TemplateDefault template
URLkzimksim.com/?p=166689Stick to the top of the blogPending reviewAUTHORAudreyBenBrantonDarren BurgfeldFaune RigginJen TaylorKarley McDanielKZIMKSIM StaffMike RenickNick WimpRachel CookStephen KennedySwitch to draft
Page Links To
POINT THIS CONTENT TO:Its normal WordPress URLA custom URL
PublishPress Future
Enable Future Action
Categories
SEARCH CATEGORIESBirthday BabyBlogsGenius AwardGenius awardRiggin RantContestsNewsAPHeadlinesLocalStatePhotosQuestion of the WeekTrading PostUncategorizedWhat’s HappeningWinner’s CircleAdd New Category
Tags
ADD NEW TAG
Separate with commas or the Enter key.
MOST USED
- news
- ACLU
- Darren Wilson
- federal
- fire tax
- Salvation Army
- Ste. Genevieve
- Puxico
- Bloomfield
- Tennessee