City officials Sikeston are using a six-figure grant to fix safety concerns for the community.

City officials Sikeston are using a six-figure grant to fix safety concerns for
the local community. Jay Lancaster is the Sikeston’s Director of Public
Works said they specifically addressing students walking home from the
Sikeston Junior High School. The city is working to provide a safer way for
them to walk by using a $200,000 grant from the Missouri Department of
Transportation. Crews will install a 5-foot sidewalk along North West Street
from Maude Street to Wakefield Avenue.

Featured image

