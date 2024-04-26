City officials Sikeston are using a six-figure grant to fix safety concerns for the community.

City officials Sikeston are using a six-figure grant to fix safety concerns for

the local community. Jay Lancaster is the Sikeston’s Director of Public

Works said they specifically addressing students walking home from the

Sikeston Junior High School. The city is working to provide a safer way for

them to walk by using a $200,000 grant from the Missouri Department of

Transportation. Crews will install a 5-foot sidewalk along North West Street

from Maude Street to Wakefield Avenue.

Featured image