FOOTBALL IS BACK IN St Louis! Listen to win tickets to see the Battle hawks!

The United Football League (UFL) is set to launch as the premier spring football platform, formed by the merging of the XFL and USFL in 2024. The UFL’s 10-game regular season will start on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The League will be divided into two conferences: USFL and XFL. You could win a pair of tickets to the game May 4th when your Battle hawks try to shut down the Houston Roughnecks. FOOTBALL IS BACK IN STL! Listen to win the week of April 29th on Real Talk With Riggin or get tickets to any game at

https://www.theufl.com/tickets